The Consumer Discretionary sector is active before the bell today, with many stocks tied to the reopening of the U.S. economy gaining ground, despite dour figures about COVID-19 coming out over the weekend.

The World Health Organization said that more than 200,000 cases of the disease were confirmed over 24 hours, with the biggest number of cases coming from the Americas.

On Saturday, Florida reported a record rise of 11,445 cases and Texas reported a record rise of 8,258 new cases.

But investors were quick to put money to work in stocks beaten down by worries about the spread of the disease and the rollback of economic reopening measures in hotspot states.

Casino stocks were among the leaders premarket, with Wynn (WYNN, +3.2% ), Las Vegas Sands (LVS, +2.7% ) and MGM (MGM, +2.7% ) all gaining.

In India, the Maharashtra government, where Wynn has properties, said it would allow hotels to open on July 8.

Cruise line stocks were also in the green ahead of trading. Carnival (CCL, +2.7% ), Royal Caribbean (RCL, +2.7% ) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH, +2.7% ) all rose more than 2.5%.

Uber buying Postmates also lent a hand to restaurant stocks with drive-in and delivery operations. McDonald’s (MCD, +1.2% ), Domino’s (DPZ, +0.5% ) and Chipotle (CMG, +1.1% ) gained. (Post also moved higher in what may be a case of similar-name trading that led to a rally in ZoomInfo when Zoom Video was rising sharply).

Over in Industrials, airlines caught a bid as well. Spirit Airlines (SAVE, +3.7% ) led the pack, followed by SkyWest (SKYW, +3.4% ).

Sector Watch

The same stocks rising this morning will be in focus shortly after the opening bell when the Institute of Supply Management releases its measure of services activity for June.

The ISM non-manufacturing activity index is expected to show a rise to 50.1 (expansion territory) from 45.4 in May.

The index hit a low of 41.8 in April, falling to levels not seen since 2008.