Cruise line industry aims for September restart
|About: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)|By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) plans to start sailing again on September 16 assuming that it has the clearance of health authorities.
The company's timetable to restart cruises is two weeks ahead of the September 30 date set by Carnival (NYSE:CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH).
The cruise line industry has been largely closed down since March.
In premarket action, Royal Caribbean is up 2.20% and Carnival is 2.52% higher. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is showing a 2.44% early gain. For the year, Royal has fallen off less than its two rivals.