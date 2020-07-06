The Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) has extended its development grant in support of Lineage Cell Therapeutics' (NYSEMKT:LCTX) OpRegen, the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cell transplant therapy in development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

The research & development grant of up to NIS 9M (~$2.5M) awarded in 2019 has been extended for use through June 2021 based on promising clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical study of OpRegen.

The IIA has provided annual grants totaling ~$16M for the development of the OpRegen program so far.