T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) gets the remaining approvals it needs to launch four active exchange-traded funds, which will be listed on NYSE Arca.

T. Rowe Price's active ETFs will feature a proprietary portfolio disclosure process that will ensure market makers have enough information to quote prices with a high degree of confidence, while it also protects the intellectual property of the firm's investment professionals and the interests of its funds shareholders.

The first four active ETFS will be: the Blue Chip Growth ETF, Dividend Growth ETF, Equity Income ETF, and Growth Stock ETF.

The active ETFs will use the same investment strategies and portfolio managers as their corresponding mutual funds.

Anticipates launching the active ETFs this year.