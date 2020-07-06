Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) discloses that its lodging business drop moderated to approximately -45% in June compared to a decline of approximately 85% in the second half of March and in April.

The company also says cancellation rates also moderated and have remained stable through June, although they are still higher than pre-COVID levels.

Despite the recent improvement in booking trends, Expedia says it remains difficult to predict the duration of the impact from the virus going forward, and notes there continues to be ongoing risk, including further travel restrictions

SEC Form 8-K