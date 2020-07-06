Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) +4.4% pre-market after saying it expects Q2 copper sales to exceed previous guidance of 690M lbs. by ~8% and gold sales to top guidance of 165K oz. by ~10%.

The company says the Lone Star project in Arizona is substantially complete and on track to produce 200M lbs./year of copper beginning in H2 2020.

Assuming a copper price of $2.54/lbs., Freeport expects adjusted EBITDA of ~$650M and a $0.03/share net loss, a smaller loss than analyst consensus $0.08 loss.

In April, the company had cut its outlook for sales and production in an effort to mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also provides a liquidity update, saying it had not drawn on its $3.5B revolving credit facility, and had $9.9B in debt and $1.5B in cash as of June 30.