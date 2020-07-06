Stocks jump out of the gate as global rally continues

Stocks kick off the week with a strong gain, continuing strength seen in overseas markets.

The S&P is up 1.3% , the Dow is rising 1.4% and the Nasdaq is gaining 1.5% .

China's Shanghai Composite jumped 5.7% to record its largest one-day gain since 2015. The China Securities Journal stressed the importance of a healthy bull market to the country.

Even with a report of a record number of new global COVID cases, stocks sensitive to the economic recovery such as airlines, cruise lines and casinos are gaining ground.

With today's rise, the SPDR S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) is up nearly 4% in the next four sessions.