In a letter entitled "Reclaiming the Crown," a large holder Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) stock, Elliott Management, is calling for change at the company, CNBC's Faber reports.

Shares of Crown Castle are higher in the first few minutes of trading, joining peers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the green.

Elliott owns a billion dollars worth of stock and says the capital allocation is flawed at the co. with investments going into fiber, that ultimately "dilutes" the ROIC.

Elliott points to the underperformance of CCI versus its peers, even though CCI has done well versus the S&P 500, and CNBC's Faber mentions that some of the jist behind the call is that more money could theoretically be paid out in dividends.

CCI's dividend yield sits at 2.8%.