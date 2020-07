TSA checkpoint data continues to show slow but steady signs of improvement.

For the holiday weekend, traveler throughput fell 63.3% on July 2 to 764,761, was down 67.1% on July 3 to 718,988, declined 80.1% in July 4 to 466,669 and was off 73.8% on July 5 to 732,123.

The traffic on July 2 was the most for a single day since March 19.

For the four-day weekend, traveler traffic was down 72% Y/Y.

The airline sector continues to be very sensitive to COVID-19 developments.