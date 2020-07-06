Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) +0.8% reports Q2 preliminary revenue of ~$295,000 down from $440,420K due to a reduction in reducer procedures that began in mid-March and persisted through early June.

Despite a marked slowdown in the number of implants and related revenue from the reducer amid COVID-19, the Company has seen a significant recovery culminating in the record highest monthly number of implants during June.

Neovasc will report financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the market close on August 6, 2020.

Source: Press Release