Realty Income (O +1.2% ) files to offer more 3.25% notes due 2031, a further issuance to its $600M notes sold on May 8, 2020.

Plans to use proceeds to increase liquidity by repaying borrowings under its $3.0B revolving credit facility, to fund potential investment opportunities, and for general corporate purposes.

As of July 1, 2020, Realty Income had ~$628.6M of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

As of July 1, 2020, the company had a total of ~$74.0M in cash and cash equivalents and a $300M term deposit maturing on July 24, 2020.