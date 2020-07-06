Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT +6% ) shoots higher after saying it expects Q2 cash flow from operating activities will exceed $60M.

Calumet says it had $245M of liquidity at the end of the quarter, including $105M of cash equivalents and $140M of undrawn capacity on its revolving credit facility.

"Despite the economic disruption of the second quarter, our focus on aggressively managing what we can control allowed us to generate positive free cash flow and maintain sufficient liquidity to fund our business," CEO Steve Mawer says.

In April, Calumet cut its 2020 capital spending plan to $50M-$60M from its original plan of $80M-$90M, a 35% reduction at the midpoint.