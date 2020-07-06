Push Interactive subsidiary of Weyland Tech's (OTCQX:WEYL -1.1% ) is estimated to report Q2 revenues of ~$3.6M, up 12% M/M and 255% Y/Y, led by a 22% M/M revenue growth in June to $1.4M.

With this quarterly growth, annualized revenue run-rate of Push stands at $16.8M+, exceeding previous guidance of $13M to $15M in 2020 and margins improving to ~20%.

"The growth has been driven primarily by increasing strength in data monetization and traffic management as we adjusted to the changing dynamics in the market," CEO and president, Haig Newton commented.

Since Push Interactive acquisition in January, total active enterprise and brand accounts increased from 16 to 28 led high monetization activity in home improvement, health insurance, job search and news verticals.

Weyland expects to launch new automation technology, designed to increase customer re-engagement and retention, within the upcoming few weeks and thereby enhance its platform’s sales-generating power.

Amid the economic challenges, Weyland granted its distributors the flexibility to selectively extend CreateApp subscriptions from 30 to 90 days without charge. It expects to recover app revenues as Indonesian markets reopen and also from its new markets - Taiwan and Italy.

Overall Weyland's Q2 revenues are seen at $9.2M, up 29% Y/Y and it plans to work on a near-to-intermediate-term strategy to improve gross margins by eliminating certain distribution partnerships.

Weyland's AtozGo food delivery service in Indonesia continues to recover with residential Jakarta deliveries at 800 per day, up from 500 as reported a few weeks ago, as orders are now being generated by 2,300+ registered residential users.

Merchants joining AtozGo increased to 35K from 9K over the last few weeks.