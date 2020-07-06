Cinedigm (CIDM +11.5% ) reports FY revenue decrease of 26.6% Y/Y to $39.3M, due to the expected decline in the legacy Cinema Equipment business.

Overall OTT/streaming revenues, including digital content licensing, were up 31%, with OTT Channel revenues, particularly AVOD, growing 59%.

At $24.4M in FY2020 sales billings, streaming related revenues now represent over 50% of the core entertainment business.

Adj. EBITDA margin declined 660 bps to 15.3%.

In addition, the Company strengthened the balance sheet with addition of a 26% ownership interest in Starrise.

Through a series of financing transactions, the company significantly strengthened its balance sheet in FY 2020 resulting, a 24% debt reduction Y/Y.

As of March 31, cash, equivalents and restricted cash of $15.3M.

“Our revenue model is driven by signing and launching new channels, increasing our distribution footprint, growing our viewership, and achieving monetization with scale partners.” said Erick Opeka, President.

