Shift4 Payments (FOUR +6.4% ) transaction data indicate that the states hit earlier by COVID-19 are seeing a bigger rebound in merchant transaction volume than the rest of the country.

Still, 43 states are 10% or more above transaction volumes from the last week in May, which were already significantly higher than the low point in late March. And all 50 states saw an increase from the trough in March.

States experiencing the most rapid growth for the week beginning June 28 vs. the week beginning May 31 were: New Jersey, up 62% since May; Pennsylvania, up 70%; New York, up 67%, and California, up 38%.

Texas and Oklahoma are the only two states with transaction declines from the week beginning May 31 vs. the week beginning June 28.

Small business owners "have clearly adapted to models like take-out, delivery, curbside pickup and contactless payment solutions like our SkyTab and QR Pay products," said Shift4 CEO Jared Isaacman.

As of the week beginning June 21, Shift4 processed more than 19.7M payment transactions, up 164% from March lows.

Shift4's stock performance and volume since its IPO:

