Churchill Downs shuts down Miami-area casino
|About: Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)|By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Churchill Downs (CHDN +1.8%) announced the temporary suspension of operations at the Calder Casino in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The closure follows a Miami-Dade Emergency Order issued by Mayor Carlos Gimenez to close entertainment venues in an effort to control the rise in COVID-19 cases.
The company says it will work with Miami-Dade county and State officials to reopen Calder as soon as it is appropriate to do so.
There is a growing expectation that the casino industry could see some temporary reclosings in COVID hotspot states.
Source: Press Release