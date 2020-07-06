Churchill Downs (CHDN +1.8% ) announced the temporary suspension of operations at the Calder Casino in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The closure follows a Miami-Dade Emergency Order issued by Mayor Carlos Gimenez to close entertainment venues in an effort to control the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The company says it will work with Miami-Dade county and State officials to reopen Calder as soon as it is appropriate to do so.

There is a growing expectation that the casino industry could see some temporary reclosings in COVID hotspot states.

Source: Press Release