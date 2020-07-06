New Fortress Energy (NFE +6.9% ) says it agrees to pay $105M to Centrica (OTCPK:CPYYF) in order to release its obligation to purchase additional liquefied natural gas from the company for the rest of 2020.

New Fortress says it will now be able to purchase LNG in the open market at prices that are significantly lower than the price agreed to with Centrica.

The company says the start of operations in Puerto Rico and Jamaica has allowed significant progress toward achieving its Illustrative Annualized Operating Margin Goal from Committed Volumes of more than $400M during Q3.

New Fortress is advancing projects in Mexico and Nicaragua, with the goal of substantially completing the projects by year-end, with the aim of contributing an additional $150M toward its Illustrative Annualized Operating Margin Goal from Committed Volumes.