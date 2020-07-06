Seeing CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) as "well-positioned for a long-tailed recovery," Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co. upgrades the company from Neutral to Buy with a $120 price target.

Analyst Ryan Flanagan: "Privileged access management (PAM) has emerged as a critical area of investment as enterprises reprioritize security spend amid the shift to telecommuting."

Flanagan says the firm is "incrementally more positive on moves into targeted adjacencies (e.g., identity, devops, remote access, endpoint) and pandemic-driven pipeline expansion, and see a material up-sell opportunity as customers expand the scope of projects as a recovery takes hold."

The analyst notes the near-term pandemic headwind, but sees CYBR's risk-reward is attractive at current levels.