Rosehill Resources (ROSE +66.5% ) says it plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy by July 15 after entering a restructuring support agreement with lenders.

The RSA anticipates Rosehill will enter into a proposed $17.5M junior convertible debtor-in-possession delayed draw term loan facility, and the company's common shareholders would be extinguished.

Rosehill expects to report a $238M loss for Q1, compared with a $38M in the year-ago quarter.

In March, the company halted all drilling and completion activity for the rest of 2020 in light of deteriorating global markets and commodity prices.