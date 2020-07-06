Thermo Fisher leads rally in life science toolmakers
|About: Thermo Fisher Scientif... (TMO)|By: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO +3.6%) is up in early trade, albeit on below-average volume, after reporting that it expects Q2 sales above Wall Street views driven by strong demand for COVID-19 tests, products and services that contributed more than $1.4B in revenue during the quarter.
The bullish news has stocked buying in other life science toolmakers (albeit in lockstep with the broad market rally).
Selected tickers: Waters (WAT +1.1%), PerkinElmer (PKI +1.5%), Agilent (A +1.7%), Avantor (AVTR +3.2%), Danaher (DHR +2.0%)