Investors keep betting on electric vehicles
The EV sector is of high interest again to investors as Tesla continues its record-breaking rally. Also underpinning the positive vibe, China has set ambitious goals to shift towards cleaner vehicles by targeting 25% of sales to be electric by 2025 from ~5% now.
Against that backdrop, Nio (NYSE:NIO) is up 27.19% and traded at a 52-week high of $12.30 earlier in the session.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is up 42.17% today and reached a 52-week high of $4.65 earlier.
Other EV names on the move include Arcimoto (FUV +23.2%), Blink Charging (BLNK +31.4%), FuelCell Energy (FCEL +11.7%), Niu Technologies (NIU +16.3%) and Kandi Technologies (KNDI +11.5%).
Workhorse Group (WKHS -7.8%) and Nikola (NKLA -7.6%) have cooled off today after strong runs over the last few weeks.
Many of the stocks are trading at a level that implies a significant increase in global EV adoption.