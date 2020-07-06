The EV sector is of high interest again to investors as Tesla continues its record-breaking rally. Also underpinning the positive vibe, China has set ambitious goals to shift towards cleaner vehicles by targeting 25% of sales to be electric by 2025 from ~5% now.

Against that backdrop, Nio (NYSE:NIO) is up 27.19% and traded at a 52-week high of $12.30 earlier in the session.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is up 42.17% today and reached a 52-week high of $4.65 earlier.

Other EV names on the move include Arcimoto (FUV +23.2% ), Blink Charging (BLNK +31.4% ), FuelCell Energy (FCEL +11.7% ), Niu Technologies (NIU +16.3% ) and Kandi Technologies (KNDI +11.5% ).

Workhorse Group (WKHS -7.8% ) and Nikola (NKLA -7.6% ) have cooled off today after strong runs over the last few weeks.

Many of the stocks are trading at a level that implies a significant increase in global EV adoption.