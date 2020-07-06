JinkoSolar (JKS +5.4% ) to supply 126 MW of solar modules for the expansion of an existing 160 MW solar PV park in Chile.

The existing PV plant has 668,160 JinkoSolar panels installed which generate 400 GWh per year. The expansion will add another 315,900 JinkoSolar bifacial modules.

“The expansion of the PV plant equipped with our bifacial modules has already generated lower LCOE and is able to compete with traditional sources of energy. We are expecting to sell more bifacial modules in the coming few months across the region," commented Alberto Cuter, General Manager LATAM, JinkoSolar.