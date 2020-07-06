Sandstorm Gold (SAND -0.2% ) says it sold 10.9K attributable gold equiv. oz. and realized $18.7M in revenues during the June quarter, with cash operating margins of $1,460 per attributable gold equiv. oz.

Sandstorm says all its mines from which it receives royalty revenue have resumed operations after some had temporarily suspended operations or limited mine production due to the effects of COVID-19.

The company sold 13.4K attributable gold equiv. oz. and realized $21.3M in revenues during Q1.

The stock is up more than 35% year to date and more than 73% in the past three months.