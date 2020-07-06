Medtronic (MDT +0.3% ) commences a prospective, observational, global, real-world, post-market study, DISSECT-N, evaluating the Valiant Navion Thoracic Stent Graft System for the treatment of thoracic aortic dissection (tear in the inner wall of the aorta).

The primary endpoint of the 200-subject study is a composite of safety and effectiveness, including technical procedure success and freedom from major adverse events up to one month following the procedure. Patients will be followed for three years.

The device was approved in the U.S. in October 2018 and CE Mark'd a month later.