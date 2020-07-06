Semi revenue 'collapse' is delayed, says Citi
Following new monthly data from the Semiconductor Industry Association, Cit remains cautious on semi stocks as "revenue is on track to easily outgrow GDP in a recession, which doesn’t make sense."
Citi says the "economic stimulus and inventory hoarding is delaying or prolonging the collapse in semi revenues," and sees 2020 semi sales down 2% Y/Y versus the prior view of a 9% decline.
Morgan Stanley now sees full-year semi sales down 2% compared to the prior 5% decline, "mostly reflecting memory prices that are less bad than our prior forecast."
The firm notes the new data shows that "we are in recovery mode, but not in a straight line."
The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 2.6% compared to the 1.8% gain for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK).
