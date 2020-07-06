U.S casino stocks are lower on investor concerns that sporadic property closings could continue over the next few weeks due to COVID-19. Anecdotal reports on July 4tth holiday weekend have been solid, but not spectacular.

Notable decliners in morning trading include Golden Entertainment (GDEN -5.3% ), Penn National Gaming (PENN -3.6% ), Red Rock Resorts (RRR -3.2% ), Eldorado Resorts (ERI -2.5% ), Boyd Gaming (BYD -2.5% ), Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI -1.0% ) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR -0.9% ).

Most casino companies have enough liquidity to carry them through the end of the year even if traffic is light traffic. The sector bottomed out with revenue drops of as much as 99% for April and May in some regions.