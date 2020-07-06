The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia orders Energy Transfer's (ET -7% ) Dakota Access pipeline to shut down by Aug. 5, saying the pipeline - which has been operating for three years - needs further environmental review.

U.S. District Judge Boasberg says a key Army Corps of Engineers permit for Dakota Access fell too far short of National Environmental Policy Act requirements to allow the pipeline to continue operating while regulators conduct a broader analysis the court ordered in a previous decision.

The decision is a stunning victory for the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and environmental activists that have opposed the project for years, and comes just one day after developers scuttled the Atlantic Coast pipeline project after years of legal delays.