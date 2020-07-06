Canadian businesses expect conditions to worsen before they get better, according to the Bank of Canada's latest Business Outlook Survey.

The overall Business Outlook Survey fell sharply — to -7 in Q2 2020 from -0.51 in Q1 2020; compares with -8.25 reached in Q4 2008 at the depth of the financial crisis.

The report reflects negative business sentiment in all regions of the country and in all sectors. The survey was conducted from mid-May to early June.

Partly due to government efforts to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, indicators of employment intentions, input price growth, and credit conditions didn't fall as much as they did during the 2007–09 crisis.

Almost all of the businesses surveyed reported that sales declined in the past 12 months due to the COVID-19 crisis, low energy prices, and associated elevated uncertainty.

More than half of businesses expect their total sales over the next 12 months will be lower vs. the past 12 months.

Half of exporters expect their sales abroad to decrease over the next 12 months.

Companies also expect to pare capital spending over the next year. Most businesses that have laid off workers plan to refill at least some of those positions in the next 12 months.

The firms expect that capacity could resume quickly once the economy reopens and containment measures are lifted, but they expect demand to recover more gradually.

The report comes after Canada real GDP sank 11.6% in April, its biggest monthly decline since the data series started in 1961.

