CardieX's (OTC:AMDHF) wearables co-development partner, Blumio, Inc, has entered into a significant partnership with Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX:IFNNF +3.4% ) for the development and commercialization of sensor technology.

Companies will co-develop a wearable, non-invasive blood pressure sensor based on Infineon's XENSIV™ radar chipset by 2021. A kit combining Infineon's radar chipset and development board with Blumio's software and algorithms will be released to consumer and medical wearable device makers to integrate into their blood pressure monitoring devices.

SVIC (Silicon Valley Innovation Center) will provide funding and resources to support the sensor's commercialization. The SVIC will leverage Infineon's engineering, manufacturing and commercialization expertise, as well as offer office and laboratory space.