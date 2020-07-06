Bank of America upgrades Hibbett Sports (HIBB +2.9% ) to a Buy rating after having the retailer slotted at Underperform.

"We believe HIBB should see accelerating market share gains in a COVID-19 environment given its omnichannel initiatives & favorable store positioning. HIBB is slated to report F2Q EPS on 8/21 & we expect a return to positive same-store sales given favorable brick & mortar reopening trends & accelerating e-commerce momentum."

The firm's price objective of $30 is triple the old PT of $10 and is based off a 13X-14X multiple of the FY22 EPS estimate. The average sell-side PT on Hibbett is $23.60.