Anixa Biosciences (ANIX -6.3% ) along with its partner, OntoChem has completed the initial in silico screening process of their drug discovery program and identified an additional specific compound, as potential inhibitor of the main protease (Mpro) of the virus.

Based on initial identification of the Mpro scaffold compound, the companies have created a new in silico library of analog compounds to be evaluated through additional in silico screening to choose which additional compounds may be synthesized and evaluated in biological assays.

As previously announced, Anixa and OntoChem have identified four compounds that could disrupt the function of a viral enzyme called an endoribonuclease.