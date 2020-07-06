ObsEva SA (OBSV -41.8% ) slumps on more than a 7x surge in volume on the heels of results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lead candidate linzagolix in women with heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids.

Both studies, PRIMROSE 1 & 2, met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant proportion of responders in both the 200 mg and 100 mg arms as defined by menstrual blood loss volume reduction at week 24.

Investors may be reacting to the safety profile. The proportions of treated patients experiencing at least one treatment-emergent adverse event ranged from 50.5% to 66.0%, although not that much different from the range of 44.8% - 53.8% in the control arms.

Compared to AbbVie's (ABBV +0.3% ) Orlissa (elagolix), linzagolix was associated with higher discontinuation rates (6.9% - 9.3%) versus 0.2%. The rates of hot flush (night sweats) favored linzagolix (3.8% - 14.1%) versus 24% - 46% for elagolix as did the incidence of headache (4.0% - 8.0%) versus 17% - 20%.

On the bone loss front, linzagolix was associated with reductions in lumbar spine bone density of -0.8% to -2.4% at week 24 compared to -0.9% to -3.1% for elagolix.