As part of its responsive constellation contract, L3Harris Technologies (LHX +0.1% ) launches the latest in a demonstration series of end-to-end small satellites for U.S. Air Force. It signals readiness to continue development of larger air force satellite constellation.

The company will task, command and control the satellite system, as well as perform on-board processing of data to deliver imagery products directly to warfighters on tactical timelines.

"In collaboration with the U.S. Air Force, we pulled the pieces together to successfully plan, develop and execute an affordable, high-performance space mission, which is part of a responsive constellation contract," said Ed Zoiss, president, space and airborne systems, L3Harris.