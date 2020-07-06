Healthcare | M&A | On the Move
Unum Therapeutics completes Kiq buy, inks $104M capital raise
|About: Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX)|By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
Unum Therapeutics (UMRX +271.0%) has completed its acquisition of privately held Kiq, a developer of precision kinase inhibitors, in an all-stock deal.
Concurrently, Unum has inked agreements with institutional investors for the sale of Series A Preferred Stock at $880 per share yielding gross proceeds of $104.4M. Each Series A share may be converted into 1,000 common shares at the holder's option.
Proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund the advancement of PLX9486, a highly potent and selective KIT D816V inhibitor in-licensed by Kiq from Plexxikon, in multiple indications.
The capital should extend the Unum's cash runway beyond 2022.
The offering should close on July 9.