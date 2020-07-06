Unum Therapeutics (UMRX +271.0% ) has completed its acquisition of privately held Kiq, a developer of precision kinase inhibitors, in an all-stock deal.

Concurrently, Unum has inked agreements with institutional investors for the sale of Series A Preferred Stock at $880 per share yielding gross proceeds of $104.4M. Each Series A share may be converted into 1,000 common shares at the holder's option.

Proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund the advancement of PLX9486, a highly potent and selective KIT D816V inhibitor in-licensed by Kiq from Plexxikon, in multiple indications.

The capital should extend the Unum's cash runway beyond 2022.

The offering should close on July 9.