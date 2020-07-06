CFRA stays bearish on Macy's (M -2.9% ) with a Sell rating kept in place and 12-month price target of $3.

Analyst Camilla Yanushevsky trims profit estimates to adjust to the current landscape and notes M's highly leveraged balance sheet and less attractive real estate.

The CFRA note also points broadly to the ominous spiral of department stores driven by the rise of Walmart, Target and Amazon, which have introduced massive economies of scale and redefined price & convenience. The pandemic could hasten the "death" of the industry all together, warns Yanushevsky.

Shares of Macy's haven't been able to keep up with the broad market or retail ETFs this year.