Vale (VALE +2.7% ) says it expects to record a $400M impairment charge for the June quarter related to the planned sale of its nickel and cobalt operations in New Caledonia.

Vale says it could suffer a material impact from the surging number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil, citing potential significant disruptions of production or supply chains and a potential decline in customer demand.

The company said in late 2019 it planned to sell its Goro nickel operation in New Caledonia, which has been plagued with problems since it came onstream in 2011.

Separately, the Vale Overseas subsidiary says it is preparing the sale of bonds guaranteed by the parent company, with proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.