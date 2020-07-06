Value, momentum stock hybrids in focus amid stretched valuations
When it comes to stock market valuations, the rich seem to be getting even richer.
The stocks with valuations in top quintile of the S&P 500 have seen their valuations stretched to 29 times forward earnings, according to an analysis by Goldman Sachs at the end of June.
Valuations for the most expensive quintile of stocks is now around levels seen at the peak of the dot com boom in 2000.
Notable, following the dot come crash, valuations for the most expensive quintile declined to their long term average of 19x over the next decade, suggesting there could be substantial downside risk for the most expensive stocks at their current valuations assuming a reversion to the mean.
The lofty valuations for expensive stocks come even as growth stocks have enjoyed a major tailwind through the year, as value stocks have lagged. Growth stocks tend to have a higher valuation than value stocks.
The iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) has far outperformed both the S&P 500 and the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) over the last six months.
Given the importance of momentum as a technical factor, value stocks with momentum may offer attractive valuations as well as catalysts for upside moves.
We used Seeking Alpha's stock screening tool to identify stocks with a market cap of over a $1B that have a ratings of A or above on valuation, as well as an A or above on momentum.
Of the nine stocks that meet the criteria, the top five sorted by their quantitative ratings are:
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)
Harmony Gold Mining Company (NYSE:HMY)
Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)
Of these top 5, two boast exposure to gold. A further rise in the price of the yellow metal - which has gained 18% to $1800 this year due to a host of reasons - could boost the prospects of miners like Harmony Gold Mining company and Sibanye Stillwater Limited.
Much of the rally off the March lows has been driven by pricey growth stocks thus far. In fact, rally skeptics like high profile "Bond King" Jeff Gundlach recently boiled market gains down to a handful of "Super 6" tech stocks. If the rally were to broaden to include more value names, the ones already seeing strong momentum could benefit further.