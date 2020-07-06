When it comes to stock market valuations, the rich seem to be getting even richer.

The stocks with valuations in top quintile of the S&P 500 have seen their valuations stretched to 29 times forward earnings, according to an analysis by Goldman Sachs at the end of June.

Valuations for the most expensive quintile of stocks is now around levels seen at the peak of the dot com boom in 2000.

Notable, following the dot come crash, valuations for the most expensive quintile declined to their long term average of 19x over the next decade, suggesting there could be substantial downside risk for the most expensive stocks at their current valuations assuming a reversion to the mean.

The lofty valuations for expensive stocks come even as growth stocks have enjoyed a major tailwind through the year, as value stocks have lagged. Growth stocks tend to have a higher valuation than value stocks.

The iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) has far outperformed both the S&P 500 and the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) over the last six months.

Given the importance of momentum as a technical factor, value stocks with momentum may offer attractive valuations as well as catalysts for upside moves.

We used Seeking Alpha's stock screening tool to identify stocks with a market cap of over a $1B that have a ratings of A or above on valuation, as well as an A or above on momentum.

Of the nine stocks that meet the criteria, the top five sorted by their quantitative ratings are: