PennyMac Mortgage Investment (NYSE:PMT) gains 4.5% after Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter boosts his price target on the mREIT to $22 from $19, as PMT's strong origination results and improved confidence in its liquidity outlook should drive shares to trade at about book value.

Also boosts 2020 core EPS estimate to $3.55 from $3.45 and and 2021 core EPS estimate to $1.85 from $1.60 to reflect "a slower moderation in GOS spreads and better origination volumes," Harter writes.

Sees faster-than-expected normalization in GOS margin as biggest risk to Credit Suisse's EPS estimates.

PMT, which Harter rates as Outperform, remains his top pick among mREITs and sees PMT's strong origination profitability continuing.

Estimates PMT book value ended Q2 at $22.48, up 48% for the quarter, crediting CRT prices as the primary driver in book value recovery.

Harter's Outperform rating aligns with Wall Street analysts' average rating of Bullish (1 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 5 Neutral).

PMT's stock price (orange) vs. S&P 500 (blue) and iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (red):