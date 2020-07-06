Carpenter Technology (CRS +1.1% ) expects Q4 adjusted operating loss of $16M to $21M, with adjusted EPS loss of $0.30 - $0.38, vs. consensus of $0.18, primarily due to reduction in inventory by $100M-$120M, a major contributor to the lower than anticipated operating income.

For the quarter, the company expects to generate $90M - $100M of free cash flow.

CRS sees volumes in the Specialty Alloys segment to be lower by 20 to 30%, resulting in expected operating income in the range of $4M - $8M.

Forecasts Performance Engineered Products segment operating loss to be in the range of $8M - $10M, due to

For 2021, the Company expects to generate positive free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA, and says no change to the current dividend at this time.