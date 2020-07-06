Dominion Energy (D -9% ) is today's biggest decliner on the S&P 500 after abandoning the $8B Atlantic Coast Pipeline project and selling its natural gas transmission and storage business to Berkshire Hathaway.

The S&P utilities sector (XLU -1.5% ) is the only group trading in the red today.

On a call with analysts, Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell said the company is shedding risk by selling its gas pipeline and storage assets, as such projects are challenged by legal risks.

Dominion's decisions are the result of the keep-it-in-the-ground movement's increasing its attention to pipelines rather than wells, as they require various federal and state permits which generally can be more easily litigated.

The demise of Atlantic Coast also is seen as a warning on the Mountain Valley Pipeline project being developed by EQM Midstream Partners (ETRN) alongside NextEra (NEE -0.3% ), Consolidated Edison (ED -1.4% ) and others.

EQM already had raised its cost estimate and delayed the expected completion of the $4.7B project to at least early 2021.