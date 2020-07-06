Calling Kimco Realty (KIM +0.2% ) "the most interesting local retail REIT at this time," Deutsche Bank upgrades the REIT to Buy from Hold, citing its "vastly refined" portfolio and its stake in Albertsons Companies.

The REIT's high concentration of grocery-anchored centers, representing 77% of its annual base rent, puts it in a good position to weather the pandemic, write Deutsche Bank analysts led by Derek Johnston.

"We believe Kimco’s operating metrics were on firm ground heading into the pandemic and should prove resilient as we move through 2020 and into next year," they said.

Also points out that KIM's monetization of part of its stake in Albertsons helps improve the REIT's leverage.

Raises price target to $16 from $12.

Deutsche's Buy rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Neutral.

KIM's five-year price and volume performance: