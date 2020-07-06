The market remains sharply higher midday, with strong appetite for risk.

The S&P is up 1.6% , the Dow is rising 1.5% and the Nasdaq is jumping 2.5% .

The Consumer Discretionary sector is leading the way, up 2.6% . Restaurant stocks are gaining, especially those with delivery options following Uber's deal to buy Postmates. Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), which announced an expanded partnership with GrubHub at the end of last month to expand its delivery footprint, is up nearly 5% . Domino's is up 2.8% .

Information Technology is also showing strength, up 2.2% . Chip stocks are gaining, with KLA-Tencor up nearly 5% .

Freeport-McMoRan is the leading stock in the S&P 500, up 7.6% . The company says it sees copper and gold prices topping guidance and is also benefiting from enthusiasm about a strong economic comeback for China.

The one sector in the red is Utilities, off 1.2% , as investors shift money from defensive names.