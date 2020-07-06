Cboe Global Markets' (CBOE +0.9% ) four options exchanges combined set a new single-day volume record in June, with more than 16M contracts traded on June 5.

June total options average daily volume of 10.6M contracts increased 11.2% from May 2020 and almost 50% Y/Y.

Futures total ADV of 184K jumped 37% M/M and fell 11% Y/Y.

U.S. equities total ADV of 2.02B increased 6.5% M/M and 83% Y/Y.

European equities total average daily notional volume of €7.13B rose 26.8% M/M and fell 9.4% Y/Y.

Global FX total ADNV of $34.6B rose 10.4% M/M and 4.7% Y/Y.

Cboe expects RPC for total options for Q2 to be in line to 1.0% higher than 18.2 cents per contract for the two months ended May 31, 2020; primarily reflects the higher RPC projected for multi-listed options for June compared with the two-month average.

Revenue capture for global FX for Q2 is expected to be 1.5%-2.5% lower than the $2.803 per one million dollars traded two-month average.

Previously: Cboe May U.S. equities ADV jumps 66% Y/Y (June 3)