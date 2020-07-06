Theratechnologies (THTX +2.0% ) demonstrates that ibalizumab is active in vitro against group A and group B HIV-2. Data were presented at International AIDS Conference virtual meeting.

The objective of the study, conducted in France, was to assess the phenotypic susceptibility to ibalizumab of HIV-2 clinical isolates.

Phenotypic assays were performed on 6 HIV-2 clinical isolates (2 group A and 4 group B), 1 ROD HIV-2 group A reference strain and 1 BRU HIV-1 group M reference strain.

Ibalizumab inhibited viral replication in all seven HIV-2 isolates with 50% inhibitory concentrations ranging from 0.002 to 0.18µg/mL while Maximum Percent Inhibition was below 80% in only two strains, between 80% and 90% in 1 strain and above 90% in 4 strains.

Ibalizumab is a CD4-directed monoclonal antibody that functions as a post-attachment HIV-1 inhibitor.