Twitter (TWTR +4.9% ) says it suspended the transfer of user data to Hong Kong authorities immediately after China's national-security law went into effect.

The social networking giant is "reviewing the law to assess its implications, particularly as some of the terms of the law are vague and without clear definition."

Twitter says it has "grave concerns regarding both the developing process and the full intention of this law."

Previously: Facebook, WhatsApp stop processing Hong Kong data requests (Jul. 06 2020)

