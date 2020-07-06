Stifel reiterates a Buy rating on Monster Beverage (MNST +1.9% ) and price target of $77.

Analyst Mark Astrachan tips that the company is considering introducing an alcoholic drink, most likely a seltzer.

"We also think the company could launch a nonalcoholic sparkling water under the Monster brand while the alcoholic version will be a new brand, like [fitness beverage] Reign," he writes.

Monster is expected to use a large beer network for distribution.

He notes that if a new product could achieve a 3.3% market share of the hard seltzer category (same as Reign) that it would add about $76M in annual sales to the coffers.

Stifel's price target is well above the average sell-side PT of $70.22.