Monster Beverage is tipped for alcoholic breakout
|About: Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)|By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Stifel reiterates a Buy rating on Monster Beverage (MNST +1.9%) and price target of $77.
Analyst Mark Astrachan tips that the company is considering introducing an alcoholic drink, most likely a seltzer.
"We also think the company could launch a nonalcoholic sparkling water under the Monster brand while the alcoholic version will be a new brand, like [fitness beverage] Reign," he writes.
Monster is expected to use a large beer network for distribution.
He notes that if a new product could achieve a 3.3% market share of the hard seltzer category (same as Reign) that it would add about $76M in annual sales to the coffers.
Stifel's price target is well above the average sell-side PT of $70.22.