While Q1 2020 saw overall refinance lending climb to a seven-year high, the number of cash-out refinances, as well as the dollar value of equity withdrawn via refinance, fell for the first time since early 2019, according to Black Knight's Data & Analytics division.

Says 90% of homeowners with tappable equity now have first lien rates above the prevailing market average, and more than 75% have rates over 3.5%.

Cash-outs accounted for just 42% of refinance loans in Q1, roughly half of what was seen at the recent high in Q4 2018 and the lowest such share since Q1 2016.

"Despite rising delinquencies cutting into the number of homeowners who would otherwise meet broad-based eligibility requirements to refinance, some 13.6M homeowners still meet those criteria, which include being current on their mortgage, and could shave at least 0.75% off their first lien rates by refinancing," said Black Knight Data & Analytics President Ben Graboske.

