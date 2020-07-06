Disney (NYSE:DIS) Plus downloads jumped 72.4% over the weekend in comparison to the average of the four weekends in June.

The live musical version of Hamilton featuring the original cast premiered on Friday and generated a huge amount of positive social media buzz.

"In terms of net subscriber gains, the Hamilton bump for Disney Plus was certainly higher than the mobile app data reflects, given that people could sign up for the service online and through smart TVs (and may not have also downloaded it on mobile), notes Apptopia's Adam Blacker.

Looking ahead, more streamers could test taking Broadway to the online masses. HBO (NYSE:T) Max has already acquired a recording of American Utopia, the musical from musician David Byrne and directed by Spike Lee.