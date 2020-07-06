Tesla shares got a lot of hype last week as the company passed Toyota Motor as the most valuable automaker.

Tesla (TSLA, +10% ) now boasts a market capitalization of a little more than $224 billion. Toyota (TM, +0.1% ) has a market cap of around $205 billion if you count the $30 billion it holds of its own shares (treasury shares) because of its buyback program. That’s about 14% of the shares outstanding, according to Bloomberg. Without those shares, Toyota’s market cap is about $174 billion, eclipsed by Tesla back in the middle of June.

But if anyone were looking to buy either company, Toyota would cost more. Its enterprise value (market cap plus debt minus cash and equivalents), also considered the takeover price, is about $337.5 billion. That’s due to Toyota’s net debt of more than $157 billion. Tesla’s enterprise value is about $232.7 billion, with just a little more than $7.1 billion in debt.

With shares up nearly 200% year to date, Tesla gets a failing quant grade on just about every valuation metric relative to the Consumer Discretionary sector (it gets a C- on forward non-GAAP price-to-earnings-growth and a D- on enterprise value vs. forward EBITDA). Toyota gets a B- overall and an A on price to forward cash flow and price to trailing GAAP earnings. Its shares are down about 10% for the year so far.

On momentum, Tesla shines with an overall rating of A+. Over the last month the stock is up more than 37%, compared with a 1.6% rise in the S&P. Toyota, which gets an overall C for momentum, is down slightly over the last month.

That momentum in Tesla is visible today as shares are up more than 10% following a price target boost from J.P. Morgan. But the raise in the price target to $295 from $275, based on the improved second-quarter deliveries of 90,650, came with a caution as J.P. Morgan kept its Underweight rating on the stock.

“Although both technology and execution risk seem substantially less than was once feared, expansion into higher volume segments with lower price points seems fraught with greater risk relative to demand, execution, and competition,” analysts wrote in a note today. “Meanwhile, valuation appears to be pricing in upside related to expansion into mass-market segments well beyond our volume forecasts for the Model 3.”

But J.P. Morgan also did highlight upside risks to its valuation of the company.

Those include: “(1) The demand for Tesla vehicles could rise materially beyond our expectations; (2) gasoline prices could increase or government penalties and regulations on rival internal combustion engine vehicles could increase, which could drive adoption toward electric vehicles, benefitting Tesla; and (3) better than expected execution on operating targets.”

The high valuation of Tesla vs. Toyota comes down to the view of the future of the auto industry. Shares are still attractive if you believe that electric will become the standard sooner rather than later, with Tesla sitting in pole position for EVs.

Reuters noted today that petroleum consumption has been slowing since the early 1970s and that trend looks set to continue through the 2020s and the 2030s. But at present there is no shortage of crude, even with OPEC limiting production and U.S. shale players on the sideline until prices improve. The decline in air travel due to the pandemic could keep gasoline prices depressed as refiners shift the mix in products away from jet fuel.

Tesla vs. Toyota year to date