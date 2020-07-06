Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (-4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $910.68M (-7.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PAYX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.

